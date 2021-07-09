Local water safe to drink in Bartlesville despite strange odor and taste

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Some residents in Bartlesville are reporting a strong odor and unusual taste in their tap water. City officials say the water is safe to consume and both the scent and taste are normal.

Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen says the issue is the result of naturally occurring compounds in Hudson Lake that have made its way into the city’s water system.

Some people can detect Geosmin and Methyl-Isoborneol (MIB) while others can’t taste or smell them at all.

“Some people are sensitive to it and others are completely unaware of its presence,” said Lauritsen. “It isn’t harmful— it’s not even measured by water regulating bodies — but both compounds can produce an ‘earthy,’ ‘fishy,’ or ‘dirt- like’ taste and odor, which, of course, can be unpleasant for people who can detect it.”

Lauritsen says more people may notice the compounds over the next few days. However, it should be cleared out within a week.

