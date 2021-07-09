Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

These Remote-Friendly Jobs in Cryptocurrency Pay Over $100,000

By Francisco Velasquez, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency is gaining popularity among young investors who are turning to the digital payment method in an effort to build wealth outside of traditional finance systems. The industry is growing, with companies like Coinbase, the largest American cryptocurrency exchange platform, now at an estimated 56 million verified users and over 1,700 employees. Coinbase became the first cryptocurrency company to list its shares on the American stock exchange in April.

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation And Benefits#Cryptocurrency#Mergers And Acquisitions#Linkedin#American#Linkedin#Payscale#Talent Management#Lead Ethereum Strategist#Corporate Counsel#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Market Data
Related
ComputersMac Observer

Over 170 Android Cryptocurrency Apps are Scams

A recent report shows that Android has a cryptocurrency scam problem. These apps claim to help you mine Bitcoin “in the cloud.”. The apps work by offering a virtual dashboard that lets you monitor the cryptocurrency mining rate. The same dashboard shows you how much virtual coin has been generated. However, Lookout examined the computer code in the apps along with the network traffic, and found the coin balance displayed was actually fictitious.
JobsTechRepublic

16 full-time remote jobs in cryptocurrency for developers, leaders and recruiters

If you're looking to land a WFH job, rewrite your resume to highlight previous experience with remote work and managing remote teams. Two forces in the job market are creating the perfect storm for IT professionals: the growth of cryptocurrency companies and the desire to find a fully remote job. Some crypto companies are fully remote and have always operated that way. Other leaders have recognized that not offering a remote work option will limit the talent pool significantly. A scan of open jobs with these firms shows that remote work is always an option. If you are one of the many professionals who wants to keep working from home, it's worth looking at job openings at crypto companies.
JobsDice Insights

In-Demand Remote Tech Jobs Offer Incredible Variety

Over the past 15 months, technologists everywhere have proven they can do complicated, time-sensitive jobs from home. Now that companies are opening back up, many of these technologists are heading back to the office for at least a few days per week. However, companies are still interested in hiring technologists for full-time remote roles—but which roles?
JobsPosted by
Stacker

Fastest-growing jobs that pay over $100K

With the new college year underway, students will be seeking careers with a steady income. Stacker lists the fastest-growing jobs paying over $100,000, using 2019 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employment Projections (released Sept. 1, 2020) and Occupational Employment Statistics (released March 31, 2020).
BusinessNBC Connecticut

Brex CEO on Taking His Company Virtual-First and the Right Ways to Think About Remote Work

There is no universal return-to-work strategy that will work to the advantage of every company, Brex co-CEO Henrique Dubugras tells the CNBC Technology Executive Council. For financial services start-up Brex, remote work offers more pros than cons, allowing it to hire from a global pool of applicants, and continue to develop connection and communication in virtual spaces.
Marketsfederalnewsnetwork.com

GSA sells over $1 million in cryptocurrency

The General Services Administration is rethinking the way it auctions off government property with the introduction of cryptocurrency assets. To securely hold bitcoin and other digital currencies, GSA had to develop a digital wallet where it could receive assets and transfer them to winning bidders. The agency has since auctioned off more than 25 bitcoin and 150 litecoin with a total estimated value of over $1 million.
Militaryfox35orlando.com

Amazon to hire over 100,000 US veterans and military spouses by 2024

FOX Business Exclusive: Amazon on Tuesday announced a commitment to hiring 100,000 veterans and military spouses over the next two and a half years. The retail giant hopes to hire about 84,000 veterans and 16,000 military spouses by 2024. "Anecdotally, a lot of the veterans that I talk to —...
Internetapppicker.com

Best Websites & Apps to Find Remote Jobs

The pandemic has accelerated the trend of work-from-home. COVID-19 has forced organizations to work in a digital world. The rapid transformation of operational infrastructure to remote culture might have introduced major challenges but with the passage of time, the communication and work have stabilized. From working remotely to hiring remote developers, organizations are employing ways to ensure efficient communication and collaboration in the digital space.
BusinessNBC Connecticut

Battery Start-Up Enovix Begins Trading After SPAC Merger in Latest Clean Tech Deal

Battery start-up Enovix begin trading on Thursday after completing its reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The stock initially jumped at the opening bell, but dipped more than 12% during afternoon trading. Enovix creates batteries with silicon anodes, which means greater energy density. SPACs...
Economyeturbonews.com

US Hotel Industry Campaigns To Fill 100,000 Open Jobs

To entice more workers to join the industry, hotels are offering employees more competitive pay, flexible scheduling, and additional benefits, including paid time off, health care benefits, retirement savings and more. Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱. New advertising campaign across five major hotel markets announced. Hotels, especially those in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy