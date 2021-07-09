REvil bungled its massive ransomware attack, giving businesses an easy out
New details about the recent ransomware campaign against Kaseya’s customers reveal the change in tactics could cost the threat actors dear. Ransomware attacks are usually targeted campaigns directed towards specific targets. However in order to maximize the damage, REvil instead exploited the zero-day in Kaseya's VSA software to compromise several managed service providers (MSP) and deliver ransomware to their downstream customers.www.techradar.com
