Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 11 Review: Devil’s Deal

By Megan Crouse
Den of Geek
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Star Wars: The Bad Batch review contains spoilers. The Bad Batch take a back seat in their own show, and it turns out that’s a good thing in “Devil’s Deal,” which was directed by Steward Lee and written by Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. The clones’ brief appearance is full of quality character moments, but this story is really all about the Twi’leks. Once a rebel leader against Separatist invaders, guerrilla fighter Cham Syndulla is now mellowing out under the Empire but that doesn’t last very long.

