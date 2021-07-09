Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 11 Review: Devil’s Deal

If anyone mentions that The Bad Batch has become kind of like a running video game they wouldn’t be too far off the mark since each mission asks more and more of the clones and with each outing, they either meet up with someone they’ve known for a while, have to avoid dangerous situations and find a way out of it, or are being forced to grow and adapt like regular human beings. It’s kind of a nice way to go about it really since it shows the evolution of the clones and allows them to keep their individuality as they navigate a universe that they don’t fully understand. While all this is happening they have with them a young clone who wishes to be independent but also part of their group, yet Hunter can’t appear to lighten up and admit that Omega has her uses, at least until the last part of the episode. Oh, before I forget, spoilers ARE coming, so if you haven’t seen the episode you might want to stop reading. The current adventure is one that might not sound that intriguing but if anyone thinks of the Clone Wars it might come into greater focus.