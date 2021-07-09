Black Widow Has A Coincidental X-Men Easter Egg in Budapest
The Black Widow movie is now playing in theaters and on Disney+ via Premier Access and it is loaded with teases for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (especially in its post-credits scene). However, there is one small detail which ties the show to an X-Men character and a similar Easter egg showed up in an episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. While there were plenty of ties to Captain America: Civil War and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, this new detail is exciting for those fans hoping mutants will be making their way to (or already exist in) the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spoilers ahead!comicbook.com
Comments / 1