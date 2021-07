This week, the former Saturdays pop star Frankie Bridge, wife of former England footballer Wayne Bridge, was on the show Loose Women to say that the term “Wag” is “insulting”. “I’ve worked for years in the public eye,” she said. “They know I have my own career – and even if I didn’t, why am I now this thing just because I’m married to someone that plays this sport?” It has been a long time coming but with that declaration the Wag, as we know it, died.