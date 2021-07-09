Cancel
Tennis

Wimbledon 2021: Who is in the Royal Box on Friday 9 July?

By Independent TV
The Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Beckham, astronaut Tim Peake and actor Andy Serkis are just some of the guests in Friday’s Royal Box for the Wimbledon men’s semi-final matches. The Royal Box, which is located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

