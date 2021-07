Ben Roethlisberger is out to prove doubters wrong this year, but here’s why Pro Football Focus has him ranked in the bottom half of the league entering 2021. Ben Roethlisberger has been one of the most talked-about football players this offseason. Early on, there were rumblings that he could hang up his cleats for good. However, he later made it clear that he was doing everything in his power to return for another season.