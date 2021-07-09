Cancel
Bids for Combined Larry Bird-Magic Johnson Rookie Card Likely to Top $500K

By Phil Watson
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rookie cards are usually the most important — and valuable — cards printed for any athlete. They are the first time the world meets the player via a small piece of cardboard. The better the player does, the more value the card gains. A scarce rookie card can fetch a considerable price. There are few things as rare as a 40-year-old rookie card of a superstar in pristine condition. Such a card is up for auction online right now, a pristine NBA rookie card of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

