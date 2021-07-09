Junaco Interview: Shahana Jaffer and Joey LaRosa on songwriting, inspiration and upcoming EP
The soft, ethereal, contemplative duo Junaco was born in Los Angeles, California. The term “Junaco” means to live in the present, to live with intention, and it is a term that the duo is constantly influenced by. The band—which has been featured by American Songwriter—released its first EP, Awry, in 2019, and has another record set for a release on July 30. Read on for our interview with Junaco members Shahana Jaffer and Joey LaRosa, where we take a deep exploration of the duo’s songwriting process, inspirations and aspirations.www.theyoungfolks.com
