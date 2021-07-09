People on the Move
Alliance for Better Health (Alliance) is pleased to announce Erica Coletti as their new Chief Executive Officer. For the past two years, Coletti was the Chief Operating Officer for Alliance and brings with her more than 15 years of organizational leadership and strategic business planning experience supporting companies through periods of rapid growth. Coletti will lead the strategic development and execution of Alliance’s work within and beyond the Capital Region.www.bizjournals.com
