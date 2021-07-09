People on the Move

The greater Pittsburgh metro is home to one of the cheapest regional departure airports in the nation. That's according to a new study from personal financial services website FinanceBuzz, which looked at the most and least expensive regional airports across the nation in terms of a given airport's average airfare cost. To do so, it looked at 2020 airfare data from the U.S. Department of Transportation to compare domestic airfares by origin city. The fares were calculated based on the total ticket value which included any taxes and fees imposed at the time of purchase.