Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

People on the Move

bizjournals
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlliance for Better Health (Alliance) is pleased to announce Erica Coletti as their new Chief Executive Officer. For the past two years, Coletti was the Chief Operating Officer for Alliance and brings with her more than 15 years of organizational leadership and strategic business planning experience supporting companies through periods of rapid growth. Coletti will lead the strategic development and execution of Alliance’s work within and beyond the Capital Region.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Region#Business Planning#Chief Executive Officer#Chief Operating Officer#Better Health#Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
Family Relationshipsbizjournals

Plan to transition the family business

As the future approaches, family business owners consider exactly how they will transfer their precious business into the hands and control of the next generation. As closely held family businesses expand over time, the needs of the families relying on these businesses are expanding as well. Growth of a business is often viewed in linear metrics — revenue and profitability. However, families can expand exponentially through generations. Such a dynamic creates demands that significantly impact culture, performance, and decision- making, punctuating the need for a succession strategy that aligns the family’s intentions, goals, and cash-flow requirements through multiple generations.
Las Vegas, NVnetworkinvegas.com

Las Vegas Chamber Stabs Businesses in Back and Pushes Return of Mask Mandates

This week, the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce will again require everyone wears masks to their events and inside their buildings, regardless of vaccination status. The move comes as behind the scenes deals are being made with Governor Sisolak’s Office to pressure private businesses into reintroducing the mask mandates on their own, so that come election time it doesn’t come back to hurt the Governor – this way he can pretend his hands are clean and claim “it’s private business doing it”.
Designbizjournals

40 Under 40: Tamon George

From the depths of the pandemic, Tamon George knew people needed to be uplifted. Along with Gary Williams Jr. — his co-founder at D.C.-based Creative Theory Agency and fellow 40 Under 40 honoree — he envisioned and executed their “R Mural Project,” with the word “resilience” rendered multiple times in bold, bright colors on a section of wall on Sixth Street NE in the Union Market area. The goal was to create an art installation that would both inspire and, through a corresponding website, provide a pool of resources and inspiring stories to help those most impacted by Covid-19.
Career Development & Advicebizjournals

6 ways to build diversity into workplace culture

Building a diverse team can be fundamental to creating the solutions and strategies that clients and customers need to accomplish their goals. How you build diversity into workplace culture will be different for different organizations based on industry, location, size, corporate age and more. Following are six ways leaders can help create an environment where diversity, equity, and inclusion are top of mind.
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

Prado Group eyes new opportunities with investment fund

In the two years leading up to the pandemic, San Francisco-based Prado Group sold off a chunk of its portfolio — more than 50 buildings. Now the real estate investment and development company is scouting for new opportunities. Prado announced on Thursday the first $200 million closing of its Prado...
Politicsbizjournals

The rise of NIMBYs

It can cost real estate execs millions of dollars if projects are delayed or denied. However, these residents argue new construction may impact the environment while changing their way of life.
Santa Clara, CAbizjournals

Santa Clara, Silicon Valley's data center hub, is getting another one

Prime Data Centers said this week it will build an 80,000-square-foot, 9-megawatt facility in Santa Clara, its second in the works for the city. What’s the fuss with Morgan Hill? At the southern tip of Silicon Valley sits the not-so-sleepy city of Morgan Hill. With a growing population, a rising technology sector, a buzzing wine region and a hometown feel, Morgan Hill is a city on the rise.
Businessbizjournals

Big job gains for two Albany-area industries, but still not fully back

The leisure and hospitality and food industries, which were hit hard by the pandemic, are showing some signs of a comeback. Both industries saw job gains in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area in June 2021 after months of cuts and then stagnant growth. The leisure and hospitality industry added 13,800 jobs...
Businessbizjournals

S.F.'s Newfront, San Mateo's ABD plan to merge to form new $1.35B insurance brokerage

Newfront Insurance and ABD Insurance and Financial Services announced Thursday plans to merge into a $1.35 billion company. The new company will be called simply Newfront when the deal is completed next month. Post-merger, it will have about 600 employees. The combined company will have more than 10,000 clients and will write more than $2 billion in premiums each year.
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport among cheapest departure airports nationwide for its size

The greater Pittsburgh metro is home to one of the cheapest regional departure airports in the nation. That's according to a new study from personal financial services website FinanceBuzz, which looked at the most and least expensive regional airports across the nation in terms of a given airport's average airfare cost. To do so, it looked at 2020 airfare data from the U.S. Department of Transportation to compare domestic airfares by origin city. The fares were calculated based on the total ticket value which included any taxes and fees imposed at the time of purchase.
Economybizjournals

Christine Kocot McCoy

As executive vice president and general counsel at Ascension, Christine Kocot McCoy shifted from a geographical model with attorneys assigned to a specific region to a national system in which attorneys focus on practice area expertise, such as business transactions, real estate, clinical, regulatory and medical staff. And the moves paid off.
Louisville, KYbizjournals

Louisville advertising agency adds to executive team

Mightily, a full-service advertising agency, has hired multi-award-winning creative director and industry veteran Kevin Price as chief experience officer. The addition of Price to the Mightily executive team further elevates the already strong suite of services provided by the Louisville-based agency, the company said in a news release. “Mightily has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy