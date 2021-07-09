'Gunpowder Milkshake' Composer Frank Ilfman Mixes Spaghetti Western, Indie-Rock, Orchestral Sounds (EXCLUSIVE)

Gunpowder Milkshake, Netflix’s latest in a long line of glossy, forgettable fare, is a flagrant reminder that execution is everything. It isn’t that the story, about an elite assassin who is burned by her former employer, was meant to be novel. It was the cast that proved alluring, a bevy of powerful actresses capable of carrying a film several times over regardless of the material. An early tease held so much promise, namely the image of Angela Bassett wielding a shotgun, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino flanking her sides, with curious, daunting gazes and bespoke costumes. This picture, and the majority of early marketing, suggested something tantalizing: a major action vehicle for a trio of amazing women who have lately occupied more supporting roles than central ones. But in order for them to shine, they needed basic care from the men — and yes, it’s all men — writing, directing, shooting, and editing this film. Unfortunately, it is a distinct lack of care that infects the entirety of Gunpowder Milkshake.