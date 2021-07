When you are a young company, you want to have one hero product. The reason is because when you are building something new, you have limitations on time, energy, and resources--and minimal resources spread across a handful of products will never be as effective as all of those same resources invested into one hero product. And for many years, this one hero product will be your entire mission. You, your co-founders and partners, your early employees and company collaborators, should all be focused on getting that one product (or service) to work.