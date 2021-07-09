Cancel
Update On Ticket Sales For AEW All Out, Upcoming Episodes of Dynamite

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW All Out on September 5 at the NOW Arena in Chicago sold every ticket that was available on the pre-sale on Wednesday. Tickets were gone almost immediately, including 1,200 tickets that would be available for all three shows that week. There were seats held back for when tickets go on sale to the general public, which happens in just over an hour today. It’s expected that there will be around 10,000 tickets out. Only 600 tickets are on the secondary market, which is under the 2,000 that usually happens for a show like this. This suggests that most of the tickets were bought by fans and not scalpers. It also has the highest get-in price on the secondary market right now for wrestling, at $89.

