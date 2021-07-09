Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Suns Are Brutalizing the Bucks With the Beautiful Game

By Kyle Koster
Posted by 
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141JUk_0as3vz9Z00

Giannis Antetokounmpo put the Milwaukee Bucks on his broad shoulders and hobbled leg on Thursday night, carrying them as far as humanly possible, which was still far shy of a Game 2 victory. His 42-point performance was perhaps the most impressive thing he's ever done in the NBA. Because he had to work at maximum capacity every second he was on the court. It was a labor-intensive effort and he wore the weight openly, always hoping to delay the game a bit longer as he caught his breath. It was equal parts painful and inspiring to watch, even if the Herculean effort yielded nothing but an 0-2 series hole as the series shifts to the Midwest.

The Phoenix Suns are two wins from the first NBA championship in franchise history. They've been in control in virtually all of the 96 minutes played thus far for obvious reasons. Chris Paul has found the Fountain of Youth. Devin Booker is a bonafide stud with ice in his veins. Deandre Ayton has the heart of a winner and body control of a much smaller man. Mikal Bridges simply cannot help himself from helping his team. Jrue Holiday is earning a degree in masonry brick by brick. Khris Middleton hasn't exactly been a marksman either. Brook Lopez is unplayable in most situations. Monty Williams is ever the aggressor and Mike Budenholzer always looks as though he's just been asked to solve a complex word problem without hearing it again.

That's it. That's all the analysis one really needs. There isn't a reservoir of profound nuance needed to understand what's happening in the quest for the Larry O'Brien trophy. Phoenix is playing incredible team basketball and getting contributions from everyone who graces the hardwood. Giannis is being asked to be Superman — and doing a damn good impression — but isn't getting the offensive help he needs.

More simply: Milwaukee is working their asses off for every point and stop. The Suns are playing with an uncommon joy that harkens back to some of those San Antonio Spurs teams who developed perfect chemistry and were greater than the sum of their parts. Look no further than the mesmerizing 10-pass possession near the end of the first half.

It's a microcosm of the beautiful, joyful and not particularly taxing basketball the home team has been playing since, well, the bubble last year. Compare and contrast that to the Bucks, who are essentially hoping Giannis can drag them to a title between deep, exasperated breaths. One approach seems more fun and also more likely to succeed.

Any deep dive into a box score has been superfluous. The story of this series has been body language and vibe. One team is having the time of their lives and has the energy to go the extra mile. One is slowly realizing they're in an impossible situation and grinding their teeth.

Comments / 0

The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Mike Budenholzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Big Lead

Roundup: Pete Alonso Dominates Home Run Derby; Team USA Loses to Australia; LeBron James Wants to Retire a Laker

Pete Alonso dominates Home Run Derby ... Shohei Ohtani out in first round ... Cuban president moves to snuff out freedom protests ... Joe Biden backs Cuban protesters ... Texas Democrats leave state to block GOP election bill vote ... Stock futures mostly flat heading into Tuesday ... RIP Charlie Robinson ... FDA attaches warning to Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine ... GOP's top lawyer called election fraud claims a "joke" ... Elon Musk defends SolarCity deal ... "French Dispatch" earns rave reviews at Cannes ... Cedric the Entertainer to host 2021 Emmy Awards ... Team USA lost again, this time to Australia ... Willie Green the frontrunner for the Pelicans job ... Stanley Cup dented during Lightning celebration ... LeBron James wants to finish his career with the Lakers ...
BasketballPosted by
The Big Lead

Gregg Popovich May Not Understand the Olympic Assignment

The U.S. men's basketball team dropped two games in a 48-hour stretch, matching their combined defeat total from the previous 27 years. Losing friendlies against Nigeria and Australia may have no bearing on the ultimate result at the Tokyo Olympics, but it should also be deeply embarrassing and a wakeup call to both the team and its coach, Gregg Popovich. It's in times like these that true leaders look inward for answers and find a way to inspire players who clearly thought international play would be a cakewalk.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAPosted by
E! News

Kendall Jenner Admits She's "Emotional" While Watching Boyfriend Devin Booker in First NBA Finals Game

Watch: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation. Kendall Jenner is feeling quite invested in the 2021 NBA Finals. The 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted footage to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 6 as she watched boyfriend Devin Booker competing with his Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Her video was filmed as she watched the competition from Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona.
NBAYardbarker

Devin Booker discusses 'heated' confrontation when Chris Paul joined Suns

The Phoenix Suns arguably have been the best team in all of basketball over the past season. Regardless of whether they ultimately win or lose the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, what this group has done in the last year has been remarkable. One big reason for the team’s...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker puts out bold statement after Game 2 win vs Bucks

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns took care of business once again in Game 2 with a 118-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. But, as per Book, the job’s not finished. After dropping an impressive 31-piece in just his second NBA Finals appearance, the two-time All-Star said after the game his team isn’t taking their feet off the pedal as they head to Milwaukee for a pivotal Game 3.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar warns Chris Paul, Suns are in trouble vs. Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks legend and NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are figuring it out in the NBA Finals, which should spell trouble for Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on The Jump, Abdul-Jabbar discussed the importance of Milwaukee’s Game 3 win to their chances of lifting...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Finals referees under attack by NBA Twitter for handling of Suns-Bucks

NBA Twitter were not pleased with the performance of the referees during the first half of Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. The NBA Finals is officially two games in, and to the shock of no one, the referees are in the spotlight. In Game 1 this past Tuesday, the officials were criticized for being a bit too active during the contest. Would the trend continue in Game 2?
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Bobby Portis wants to give flowers to whoever gave Giannis Antetokounmpo his freaky nickname

It wasn’t even clear if Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was going to be ready for the start of the NBA Finals because of the knee injury he suffered against the Atlanta Hawks. That injury cost him two-plus games in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it seemed like a long shot that he would be ready for Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns. Instead, Antetokounmpo played in Game 1 and looked pretty solid, and he has since dominated the last two games, albeit with one of those big performances coming in a Game 2 loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy