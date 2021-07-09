Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walt Disney

The Influence Of Mentorship: Progressing From Mentee To Mentor

By Nicholas Zaldastani
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrainTap CEO. BrainTap.com leads the enhanced meditation industry. It's effortless, science-based and provides huge impact in little time. It's no secret that the world is rapidly changing, and it can feel nearly impossible to keep up with the perpetually changing trends, apps, lingo and more. The business world is no different. The way we do business and interact with one another is constantly in flux. How do we keep up? As the saying goes, it takes a village — and in business, it is no different.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mentorship#Braintap#The Walt Disney Company#Forbes Technology Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Fortune

Building a diverse workforce starts with mentorship and sponsorship

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. I started my career in corporate America more than 25 years ago. While I’d like to believe that my drive and intelligence alone helped me succeed, I know that my mentors and sponsors helped get my foot in the door and played a huge role in my success throughout my career. While I’ve been fortunate to have that guidance, I know that many fellow Black and Latinx employees in the industry—entry level and beyond—haven’t had the same experience.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Being Proactive Will Open Opportunities For Older Workers

Older workers lost jobs faster and returned to work slower last year than mid-career workers, according to a study by The New School’s Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis that tracked unemployment from April through September of 2020. The study found that for the first time since 1973, workers 55 and older faced persistently higher unemployment rates than workers ages 35 to 54.
Richmond, VArichmond.edu

Finding Mentors & Building Relationships

Janet Hutchinson is the Associate Dean for Career Development at Richmond Law. We asked her to share her thoughts regarding how law students can find mentors and build strong mentoring relationships. Q: What is the benefit of having mentors when you are starting your career?. A: Mentors can help you...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

No Promotion? How To Prevent Yourself From Becoming Expendable

What is it about some people who always appear to jump to the front of the promotion line? They always seem to know when the next opportunity is coming and they are first in line. What and whom do they know that helps them get promoted? More importantly, what can you do to become more promotable? According to Amii Barnard-Bahn, a former Fortune Global 50 executive, the answer can be distilled down to a few points underscored by traits of emotional intelligence, leadership, and executive presence. It is essential to note, these are learned elements, which means you can work to make yourself the person every leader would want to promote.
Miami, FLbizjournals

Mentoring Through Challenging Times: So, how do you mentor?

The importance of finding a mentor is well-known but what does it take to be a mentor? What’s the time commitment and the responsibility? The rewards almost always outweigh the risks. Violette de Ayala, founder of FemCity, Miami Florida. Mentorship is always a rewarding endeavor as the results exponentially bring...
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

Mentorship is paramount to success

The importance for mentorship is a constant in every field and walk of life, whether it be in advanced manufacturing, medicine, renewable energy, hospitality, or banking; and it never stops, even as we get older and more experienced. Mentorship is not even limited to educational or professional arenas, rather, it permeates every instance of life.
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

APRA AMCOS reveals mentees of 2021 Women in Music Mentorship program

21 songwriters have been selected by APRA AMCOS to take part in this year’s Women In Music Mentorship program. The initiative, which is now in its fourth year, looks to support Australian and New Zealand female-identifying, non-binary and gender non-conforming musicians with professional guidance and funding assistance for upcoming projects.
Career Development & AdviceGlobeSt.com

Mentorship Builds Out the Bench for an Organization

“It’s about building a bench for your organization today and years into the future,” says Carmen Decker of Kimco Realty when asked about the importance of mentoring. Decker is one of the speakers on the topic at the upcoming GlobeSt. Elite Women of Influence conference July 22 through July 23. Along with Decker, Sheri Thompson, SVP and FHA finance group head at Walker Dunlop; Suzanne Hollander, Esq, a professor at Florida International University; and Karen Tepera, managing director of client services at Greystar, will also speak on the panel.
Travelphocuswire.com

Taking mentorship in travel back to the basics

The events of the past year have impacted relationships across all facets of our lives as we navigated new challenges personally and professionally, and for those of us working in the travel industry, the impact and uncertainties unique to our industry were that much more personal. As a mentor during...
EconomyThrive Global

How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Callan Young & Kage Spatz

You hold the key to your success. No one else. If you truly believe that, the world is yours for the taking. As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Callan Young.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Improve Your Leadership Skills Now to Invest in Your Business's Future

Many entrepreneurs start off by running their businesses by themselves. But as the business grows, you have to learn how to be a leader. Leadership skills don't come naturally to everyone so if you're on the brink of scaling your company, it's worth it now to start investing in yourself. With The Ultimate Business Leadership Bundle, you'll be off to a great start.
EconomyForbes

How CEOs Can “Reset” Their Business By Building An Agile Workforce

Abakar Saidov is Co-Founder and CEO of Beamery, the leading Talent Operating System. Last year, CEOs were forced to rely on talent leaders to advise them on planning, communicating and executing rapid, large-scale changes within their organizations. In part due to the pandemic and in part due to rising calls for social justice and equity, organizations were compelled to simultaneously audit existing policies and accelerate sweeping changes to their talent strategies.
HealthBiz Times

Get insights into building a thriving culture from organizational health guru Patrick Lencioni on Aug. 11 episode of the 21st Century Business Forum

The 21st Century Business Forum’s August episode will help viewers crack the code on virtues that real team players possess and what it takes to build a thriving culture. The webcast will feature best-selling author and organizational health guru Patrick Lencioni and will be hosted by best-selling author Jon Gordon. It will air from 11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Registration is free, click here to register.
JobsPosted by
Forbes

Design And Ad Creative Across Cultures: What To Consider

Solomon Thimothy is the Founder of Clickx, where he works with agencies and clients to develop predictable and scalable growth strategies. I’ve been in the digital agency business for 15 years. In that time, we’ve served clients spanning from the Upper East Side all the way to Southern California. On a broader scale, we’ve contributed to advertising and marketing campaigns from European countries to luxury markets in Dubai. Each city has its own cultural norms, desires and key market influences. I could expand on the former, but for now we’ll focus on how advertising differs on a global scale.
MarketingSearchengineland.com

Search Engine Land mentorship program partnerships announced

When Eric Enge came to Search Engine Land with the idea to start a mentorship program for the search community, we thought we’d be lucky to forge five partnerships between mentors and mentees. However, as usual, the search community blew us out of the water. Over 1000 people applied to...
Career Development & AdviceAdWeek

How Adweek Executive Mentees are Paying it Forward

After a rewarding experience in the Adweek Executive Mentorship Program, six graduates wanted to take the lessons they learned and create a new initiative to empower the next generation of marketers. The result was Adweek Rising, an extension of the Adweek Executive Mentorship Program designed for professionals with under 10 years of experience.
Orlando, FLPosted by
TheStreet

IZEA Awarded Influencer Marketing Contract Expansion From Fortune 200 Customer

Orlando, Florida, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) - Get Report, the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world's leading brands, announced today that it has been awarded a new contract from a Fortune 200 customer, the third and largest expansion since first engaging IZEA to handle its influencer marketing campaigns in Q2 of 2020. The scope of the mid-six figure managed services agreement is to execute influencer marketing campaigns promoting the customer's products across multiple social platforms, including Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube. The content will target audiences interested in DIY and home improvement projects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy