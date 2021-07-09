ESPN Snags Expanded Wimbledon Rights in 12-Year Pact

The new pact, which begins with the 2024 Championships and extends through 2035, calls for more matches to be shown on both ESPN’s Disney sibling ABC, as well as on ESPN Plus, its subscription broadband service. Under terms of the deal, ESPN Plus will live-stream all courts at Wimbledon during the event and will be the only outlet to feature full replays for all matches. AELTC will also make available live coverage of qualifying rounds as well as archival material such as films, classic matches, highlight shows and press conferences. ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC will continue to show 140 hours of coverage, with a new coterie of live coverage on ABC in the middle of the tournament — which will start next year, two years in advance of the next contract.