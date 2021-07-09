Fantasy Football Today: Mock draft season, rankings risers and a bunch of your questions

Don't look now, but draft season is heating up. OK, for those of you who aren't quite as obsessed with Fantasy Football as we are, draft season is still a ways away. But for those of us in the industry, drafts are going on every day. The Scott Fish Bowl draft kicked off the other day, and you can follow along with Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, Dave Richard, and myself (along with about 1,500 of our closest friends in the massive tournament) via RotoGrinders' Scott Fish Bowl 11 app here. And you can learn more about the Scott Fish Bowl and all the money it raises for great causes from our YouTube stream featuring the great Scott Fish himself here.