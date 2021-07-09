Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

This Cute Activewear Launch Will Make You Rethink Trading in Your Leggings for Actual Clothes

By Mia Maguire
Posted by 
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you’re going to a sweaty spin class or running your weekend errands, activewear and loungewear are more than just acceptable sartorial choices — frankly, kind of the norm these days. With that being said, for the past year or so, most of us have been working from home and leaving the house as little as possible. With social distancing measures beginning to relax, some of us couldn’t be more excited to get back out there in “real” clothing, while others are a bit more nervous to get back to yet another new normal (raising my hand!). Fortunately, there’s no shortage of actually chic activewear on offer right now, and Addison’s Bay’s new activewear collection at QVC is certainly no exception.

stylecaster.com

Comments / 0

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Clothing#Activewear#Leggings#Fitness#Hiit#Ab#Bra Longline#Addison Bay French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
QVC
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Yoga
Related
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

21 High-Waisted Shorts That May Be Even More Flattering Than Leggings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We always have mixed feelings about the weather changing. When summer hits, we’re pumped to be able to put away our heavy coats and trade them for tanks and camis. We love sitting outside with a soft-serve ice cream cone in our hand and sandals on our feet. But there’s one thing missing. Our leggings!
daytonatimes.com

Top summer fashion trends: Looks from the ’70s and ’90s

The summer 2021 fashion trends are in full effect. This is the time for warmer weather, bright colors or prints, and experimenting with countless looks and styles. While some trends are highly expected like shorts, tank tops and sandals, many fashion influencers have found their own way to put twists on their personal style this season.
Apparelfashionisers.com

The 6 Best Types of Leggings That You Can Wear as Pants

One of the hottest debates in the fashion world pertains to whether you can wear leggings as pants. One camp deems leggings to be most appropriate for long tops, tunics, and dresses, while the other argues that they can be worn like jeans or slacks. While it’s certainly true that leggings look good with longer tops, there’s no reason why they can’t be styled like regular pants. They can be dressed up or dressed down depending on the event or activity. It doesn’t hurt that they have more stretch and are easier to put on than pants, too.
ApparelPosted by
StyleCaster

Beyond The Beach: Styling Swimwear That Doubles As Streetwear

Let’s be honest, swimsuit season can be complicated. Now don’t get me wrong, I love summer and I love the beach—but there is something extremely stress-inducing about having to leave your house early on a weekend morning, knowing that all you have to your name that day is your bathing suit and some overpriced sunglasses. It took me a long time to learn how to style a swimsuit as a bodysuit for long days that turn into late nights!
Posted by
Us Weekly

This Tie-Front Shirt Is the Ultimate Wardrobe Essential — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We regularly discuss items that all of Us need in our closets — think a little black dress, everyday bodysuits and versatile denim that can be styled for any occasion. But it’s not just basics: There are dressier tops that can be considered wardrobe staples as well, and we’re about to introduce you to one that will change your wardrobe game.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

These Lightweight Beach Shorts Will Make You Fall in Love With Your Legs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been waiting for months to ditch the pants and break out our shorts! There’s a certain freeing feeling that comes with wearing a pair of shorts outside on a warm day for the first time in a while. But if you’re not feeling like your most confident self, the thought of throwing on last summer’s shorts can be a bit daunting.
Hair CarePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

You Can Use Hair Conditioner to Unshrink Your Clothes

How many times have you bought a new clothing item that you are super excited to wear? Probably a lot, right? You can’t wait to show it off to your friends, co-workers, significant other, etc. But there are times where you never get the chance to wear said clothing item because it shrank after you washed it. It is one of the worst feelings ever. However, that feeling could be a thing of the past thanks to this simple life hack I just came across.
Designers & Collectionsglamourmagazine.co.uk

Slip dresses are a huge fashion trend for summer but also ideal for layering in the winter – these are our favourites to add to your year-round wardrobe

Yes, they’re inspired by the sinuous lines of a traditional petticoat or nightie but it’s not such a stretch to take the slip dress out of the boudoir. A red carpet fave from the 1930s onwards (referencing Jean Harlow in bias cut silk) right through to Hailey, Kendall and Bella’s off-duty style today, the slip is easy, fuss-free and perpetually chic. Just slip it on and go - it’s our kind of styling. We found 21 versions of the fashion pack's favourite dress that you can wear all summer long - and beyond.
Appareltheeverygirl.com

The Updated 2021 Tote That Will Actually Make You Want to Go to Work

After most of us worked from home for at least a full calendar year, we’re all trying to get a handle on what workwear looks like in 2021 (hint: it involves a lot more comfort!). But whether you’re officially transitioning back to the office full-time, taking it easy and starting to work from your go-to coffee shop a couple of times a week, or are still considering your couch your office, one workwear piece is still a necessity: a good, versatile tote bag. Enter: the new Madewell tote we are LOVING right now.
ApparelPosted by
CNN

Stylish flats under $150 to wear all summer long

A good pair of flats is a must in the summer, especially if you’re spending your days walking around the city or taking trips to the park or beach. Whether you’d prefer a casual sandal, an embellished mule or a classic pair of Crocs, you need to find your everyday flat pronto.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

This Summer Outfit "Mistake" Is Cool Again—8 Looks to Prove It

Before we dive in, I want to put it out there that I think fashion "rules" are silly and outdated. We're all past the point of letting anyone else's opinion dictate what we wear or don't wear because, well, style is so personal. That being said, I'm sure you can think of a few fashion mistakes you've been warned of before, whether it be wearing white past Labor Day or mixing gold and silver jewelry. One arbitrary style mistake that has managed to stick with me for years is wearing shorts, especially denim shorts, with boots.
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

Comfort That Doesn’t Look Like Comfort—Refined Clothing You’ll Actually Wear

In the most recent collection from British label Galvan, silhouettes are polarized. On one hand, you have slinky, body-hugging knitwear that leaves little to the imagination. The other, boxy, menswear-inspired tailoring. That division isn't simply aesthetically driven, but instigated by necessity, or at least personal preference. No one wants to be uncomfortable in their clothes, anymore.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

J.Lo’s Fave Butt-Sculpting Leggings Are On Major Sale RN For Today Only

Jennifer Lopez is basically our hero. Whether it be her beauty and skincare secrets (she swears by olive oil) or her fashion picks, you could say we’re pretty much drawn to anything she unofficially endorses — and don’t even get us started on our addiction to her love life. With gyms reopening, we’ve been on the hunt for some new activewear styles to help motivate us to back into our fitness routines, and thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day sale, you can score Jennifer Lopez’s leggings brand of choice for a generous 20 percent off.
ShoppingPopSugar

15 Cute Basics You Need in Your Closet, All Under $40 From H&M

As much as we love shopping for the latest on trend pieces, we've got to have great basics on hand, otherwise it can feel impossible to put a full outfit together. Plus, as we're getting dressed on a more consistent basis again, it's important to have some staples in your closet that look good with everything. That's why, when we're shopping for staples, we turn to H&M.
thezoereport.com

27 Cute, Comfortable Dresses With Pockets For Under $45 On Amazon

There’s something about wearing a dress with pockets — it's like having a secret you’re dying to share. When another woman compliments your dress, you’ll inevitably respond with, “Thanks, it has pockets!” — and like clockwork, you’ll be met with delighted oohs and ahhs. Despite begging designers to give us functional pockets for years, they're still relatively rare to find in women's clothing, with dresses in particular sorely lacking in the pocket department. However, with a bit of digging, you can find cute, comfortable dresses with pockets — and for under $45 on Amazon, nonetheless.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Love The Nap Dress? These Dresses From Target Fit the Bill — and They're All Under $30

During the summer, fashion is all about easy pieces that make you feel comfortable and confident through every heat wave of the season. One style that defines "ease" is Hill House Home's The Nap Dress, which has become a favorite among influencers and shoppers alike. But at over $100 per dress, one of the downfalls of this coveted style is the price. So, we scoured the internet and uncovered eight smocked dresses from Target that are just as comfy, in stock, and available in a variety of sizes and colors. And the best part: They're all under $30.
Apparelpurewow.com

One-Shoulder Tank Tops Are Majorly Trending Right Now. Here's How to Wear One in 2021

With a rise in Y2K fashion and skin-baring silhouettes it was only a matter of time before one-shoulder tank tops made their way back into the zeitgeist. And so we find ourselves scrolling through tons of one-shoulder styles—solid black, bright colors, funky patterns, bodysuits—searching for the perfect way to bring back this old favorite from years ago. But, of course, the 2021 version isn’t quite the same as those you rocked ten, 20 or even 30 years ago. The style du jour is minimalistic, with a slim fit and no extra adornments. The strap can be thick enough to cover a one-shoulder bra or spaghetti thin, but you won’t find many short- or long-sleeve styles anymore. Read on to see how six fashionable women style one-shoulder tank tops for a fresh, modern look, plus two options that are better left in the past for now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy