Rocky Ford, CO

7 arrested in alleged kidnapping, torture of Rocky Ford woman

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
 9 days ago
ROCKY FORD, Colo. — Seven people were arrested on Thursday in connection with an alleged kidnapping, torture and attempted murder of a Rocky Ford woman in 2017.

The arrests are the result of an extensive investigation.

The incident occurred in August 2017 in an apartment, and the Rocky Ford Police Department started an investigation. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation joined in 2019, along with the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Details about the incident are not available "due to the nature of the allegations and because court records are sealed," CBI said.

The suspects all face charges of first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

They have been identified as:

  • Cosme Flores, 43, of La Junta
  • Hipolito Isaac Sanchez, 35, of Rocky Ford
  • Jamie Harmon, 33, of Rocky Ford
  • Jeremy Casias, 27, of Rocky Ford
  • Kendra Thompson, 33, of Rocky Ford
  • Leonard Trujillo, 39, of Rocky Ford
  • Leroy Osborne, 32, of Pueblo

CBI said Harmon, Casias and Trujillo were already incarcerated.

In addition to the CBI, the U.S. Marshals Service District of Colorado Violent Offenders Task Force, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, and Otero County Sheriff's Office helped with the arrests.

This investigation is ongoing and no other details were available Friday morning.

