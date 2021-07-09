Cancel
Jackson County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Wharton by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Jackson; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Jackson County in south central Texas Southwestern Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 909 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Edna, Ganado, La Ward, Lolita, Lake Texana Dam, Vanderbilt, Cordele and Louise. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

