'Sweet Girl' trailer: Jason Momoa fights for family in new action thriller

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
Jason Momoa stars in the new Netflix film "Sweet Girl." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Sweet Girl.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the action thriller Friday featuring Jason Momoa as Ray Cooper, a husband and father mourning the death of his wife.

The preview shows Ray (Momoa) seek justice after his wife (Adria Arjona) dies due to a pharmaceutical company pulling her medication. Ray tries to protect his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) while being forced to go on the run from authorities.

"A devastated husband vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife's death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter," an official synopsis reads.

Momoa shared a poster for Sweet Girl Thursday on Instagram before debuting the trailer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"Excited for you all to see this film that has been a passion of mine. It's got action with a lot of heart and centered on family," he captioned the post.

Sweet Girl is directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, who executive produced the film with Momoa and Brad Peyton. The film co-stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis and Marisa Tomei.

Sweet Girl premieres Aug. 20 on Netflix.

Momoa is known for playing Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones and Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in the DC Extended Universe. He will star in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming adaptation of Dune.

