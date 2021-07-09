Cancel
BC-The Conversation for July 9, 10am, ADVISORY

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

Here’s a look at what The Conversation, a non-profit source of explanatory journalism from experts in academia, is offering today.

-------

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS:

-Shark week

-Ocean plastics

-Healthy diets

-------

STORIES:

COMMENTARY New data shows how high prices and low incomes prevent 4 in 10 people worldwide from buying enough nutritious foods for a healthy diet. 651 words. By William A. Masters, Tufts University and Anna Herforth, Tufts University

COMMENTARY As part of the nation’s massive wartime mobilization effort, millions of Americans, for the first time, traveled abroad – where many had their first encounters with the marine predators. 1189 words. By Janet M. Davis, The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts

COMMENTARY New research suggests that an effective way to locate and track large concentrations of microplastics in the ocean could be from high in the sky. 899 words. By Christopher Ruf, University of Michigan

COMMENTARY Former President Trump is asking the courts to do what tycoon Trump once would have denounced: tell some of America’s most powerful corporations that they have no choice who they do business with. 1119 words. By Frank LoMonte, University of Florida

COMMENTARY Democracies degenerate because of cunning leaders. Democracies also crumble because of the people themselves -- and the US founders believed education would be crucial to maintaining democracy. 876 words. By Maurizio Valsania, Università di Torino

