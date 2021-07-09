Cancel
AXIA To Launch Its Own Dedicated Digital Currency Banking Platform

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. AXIA Capital Bank aims to embed AXIA Coin, it’s proprietary digital currency, into several ecosystem applications that will change the economic model to benefit the many rather than the few. AXIA Capital Bank is the first of a series of financial services designed to alter traditional banking by creating value for clients through a participatory and low risk model.

