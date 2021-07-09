Intelerad Acquires Raleigh-Durham Based Heart Imaging Technologies, A Clinical Workflow Automation Leader

The following is a guest article by Jeff Wells, MD, CEO and Co-founder of Marathon Health. COVID thrust telemedicine into the spotlight, but its beginnings date back to the 1950s when the Nebraska Psychiatric Institute first used video conferencing technology to check on patients at the Norfolk State Hospital 112 miles away and more famously in the 1960s when NASA used a form of telemedicine to check the vitals of our astronauts. And while big players like Teladoc, Live Health Online, and Doctor on Demand have been refining the technology for many years, it wasn’t until COVID made it a must-have that average consumers really started to notice – with adoption rates jumping from .3% in 2019 to 23.6% in 2020.