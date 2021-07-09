The care and feeding of summer visitors - in 12 easy steps

As the season shifts into high gear, the war zone that is my email box fills up with questions about where to take summertime guests. Some are concerned about wallet friendliness, others want to impress their friends with the best we have. With everything from white-tablecloth dining to a quick bite handed to you through a window, our friends and neighbors who own and operate local restaurants are stepping up to the plate to make your dining experience as enjoyable as possible. So I’ve put together this (certainly not) all-inclusive list of a few culinary pick hits to keep your summer visitors happily chewing.