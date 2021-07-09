D.C. Memo: Something in the (Still)water

Jobs loss. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports: “Minnesota’s job recovery unexpectedly stalled in June with the state losing 600 jobs after seeing sizeable gains every other month of this year, according to data released this morning by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). … That trajectory is at odds with the U.S. as a whole, which added a higher-than-expected 850,000 job in June, an increase from prior months. … In April and May, Minnesota added 13,400 and 9,000 jobs, respectively, numbers which were both revised in the latest release. … June is the first month the state has recorded an overall loss in jobs since December 2020 when stricter state-enforced limits on businesses were still in place to battle coronavirus.”