For once, it ended well for a guy who lost a winning lottery ticket…to the tune of a million dollars. Kenneth Morgan of Jacksonville successfully claimed a jackpot of $1 million dollars from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee yesterday. The winning ticket matched all of the numbers except the Powerball, garnering the man a million bucks. Morgan said he was cleaning his house on July 4th when he stumbled upon a lottery ticket in a drawer. He decided to check the numbers…and BAM! The man had bought the winning ticket at a Publix liquor store in Tallahassee and promptly forgot about it. Luckily, he was able to redeem the ticket before it expired. Source: TampaFP.com.