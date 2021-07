Finally, after a long wait, the time has come. We will be able to visit the third great city of Genshin Impact, Inazuma, starting next 21 July thanks to the version 2.0 presented in detail by miHoYo. Here we collect everything we know so far to explore the news that will land in the title: new characters, missions of the main story, areas to explore, enemies, game modes and much more. In addition, along with the update will also come the long-awaited function of synchronized storage among all platforms the game is available on.