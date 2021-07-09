Strand Of Oaks, 'Galacticana'

Cancel
The sentiment and weight of Strand of Oaks' new song, "Galacticana," strikes at the right moment, as live concerts are making a comeback, and bands and fans are coming together for the first time in 16 months. "I believe that ecstasy happens when we all get together," sings Strand of...

Today, folk rock band Strand of Oaks premiered “Galacticana,” the starry lead single from the deeply personal upcoming album “In Heaven.”. Set for release on Friday, Oct. 1, “In Heaven” is a hopeful reflection on love, loss, and enlightenment. In his eighth studio album as Strand of Oaks and first since moving to Austin, Texas, Timothy Showalter takes his own grief and newly found sobriety and manifests songs that achieve a universality rooted not only in loss, but also joy, celebration, and newfound strength.
