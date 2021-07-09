MLB Streaks & Trends: On Goes Gamel

Gamel went 2-for-4 with a home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's loss to the Brewers. Gamel crossed home plate in the bottom of the second following an RBI single from Jared Oliva, and then he went deep in the bottom of the eighth for his fourth long ball of the campaign. It's worth noting Gamel has now gone yard in two of his last three games, and in three of his last seven contests.