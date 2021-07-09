MLB Streaks & Trends: On Goes Gamel
Perhaps this resembles a Tyler Naquin type of hot streak, but Gamel's hitting .474/.545/1.053 his last six games spanning 22 plate appearances with seven runs, three home runs and seven RBI. His isolated power of .579 accompanies a .646 weighted on-base average (wOBA) with a 315 weighted runs created plus (wRC+) metric. Beneath the numbers he's produced four barrels of his last 15 batted ball events (26.7 percent) with nine hard hits (exit velocity of 95 MPH+) for a 60 percent rate. Plus, he's hitting .309 (30-for-97) his last 28 starts along with a .321 batting average with runners on base. Ride the hot streak and track his results through the end of July.www.fantasyalarm.com
