Dewey Beach committee launches beautification campaign
The Dewey Beach Marketing Committee has launched a campaign to help support and enhance the town’s beauty and help offset the town’s beautification expenses. Marketing committee member Alex Hannah said tax-deductible donations from residents and visitors will help keep Dewey colorful with planted flowers, holiday decorations and other beautification improvements that will be determined by the success of the fundraising efforts.www.capegazette.com
