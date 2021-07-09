Gov. Pritzker Announces New Package of Incentives for Vaccinated Frontline State Employees.

Spike Lee jumped the gun on Saturday, announcing Palme d'Or winner "Titane" before the other prizes at the Cannes Film Festival awards. The unplanned goof could have robbed the awards of their usual suspense, but instead created a thrillingly unpredictable energy as presenters and attendees alike tried to imagine how to get the train back on track and what the jury president might do next — while holding their breath for the festival's second-ever female Palme d'Or winner to accept her prize.