Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Rhodes Named Senior Associate AD and SWA

GoPSUsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Dr. Lauren (Cevis) Rhodes joins the Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics (ICA) staff as the senior associate AD, student-athlete performance, health and welfare and senior woman administrator (SWA), it was announced today by Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour. Rhodes comes to Happy Valley after spending seven years at Jacksonville University, most recently serving as the deputy athletic director/SWA.

gopsusports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
University Park, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Barbour
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swa#Georgetown University#Swa#Ica#Penn State#Trailblazer#The Athletics Department#University Of Georgia#Moaa#Nbmbaa#Connect#The Lead1 Institute#Gamma Sigma Honor Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Sen. Rob Portman says IRS enforcement nixed as way to pay for infrastructure plan

The GOP’s lead negotiator for a bipartisan infrastructure bill said Sunday that lawmakers had nixed increased IRS enforcement as a proposed way to pay for the package. Using increased IRS enforcement of tax collection as a way to pay for the $579 billion bill had emerged as a point of contention among Senate negotiators, with many conservative anti-spending groups and lawmakers expressing concerns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy