Rhodes Named Senior Associate AD and SWA
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Dr. Lauren (Cevis) Rhodes joins the Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics (ICA) staff as the senior associate AD, student-athlete performance, health and welfare and senior woman administrator (SWA), it was announced today by Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour. Rhodes comes to Happy Valley after spending seven years at Jacksonville University, most recently serving as the deputy athletic director/SWA.gopsusports.com
