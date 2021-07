I knew Harry Kane when he was coming through the ranks at Tottenham and even then you could see just how driven he was to be the best. I will never forget one training session that made me think, wow, this lad’s got some guts. We had some world-class strikers at Tottenham at the time. We had Dimitar Berbatov, Jermain Defoe, Robbie Keane. They were demanding, too.