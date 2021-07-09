Seven people arrested in Rocky Ford kidnapping and attempted murder investigation
ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KKTV) - Seven people are now reportedly facing kidnapping charges after they were arrested Thursday in Rocky Ford. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, seven people were arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping, torture, and attempted murder of a Rocky Ford woman that happened at an apartment in August 2017. Investigators believe these suspects (pictured above) were involved in the incident:www.kktv.com
