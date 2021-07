In celebration of the sixth anniversary of Fate/Grand Order, Type-Moon announced that its music will appear on streaming services. Sixteen soundtracks will become available worldwide from July 30, 2021. Over 120 regions will be able to access them from services like Spotify and Apple Music. Aside from Fate properties, you will be able to listen to the soundtracks for Mahoutsukai no Yoru and Kara no Kyoukai.