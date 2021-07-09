Cancel
Public Safety

Glastonbury Abbey's High Altar area vandalised

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large hole has been dug in the grounds of a seventh-century abbey. Staff at Glastonbury Abbey discovered the damage in the High Altar area of the grounds on Thursday morning. They have reported the incident to Avon and Somerset Police which is treating it as criminal damage. The abbey,...

Jesus Christ
#Altar#Glastonbury Abbey#Somerset Police#English#Bbc West
