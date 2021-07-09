Cancel
An Enormous 3D Calico Cat Greets Passersby at Tokyo's Shinjuku Station

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not uncommon to run into a friendly cat on the streets of Tokyo, but one particular calico is making an outsized impression on passersby. A billboard ad for Cross Shinjuku Vision that was created in partnership with MicroAd and Unica, the hyperrealistic 3D feline lives outside the bustling Shinjuku Station, where it meows, wiggles its ears and tail, and stretches in its perch. As expected of any cat, the calico makes brief appearances throughout the day and is typically active between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m. when it retreats for a short nap. Get a sneak peek at the giant creature above before it officially launches on July 12. (via Laughing Squid)

#Tokyo Tokyo#Calico Cat#Tokyo Station#Shinjuku Station#Cross Shinjuku Vision#Microad#Hyperrealistic#Colossal
