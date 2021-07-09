Naked and screaming man arrested in middle of Ogden street

Ogden police have arrested a man who was standing in the middle of a road, with his pants down to his ankles and screaming uncontrollably.

According to a probable cause statement, officers were sent to the Days Inn at 3306 Washington Blvd. just after four a.m. Thursday.

The complainant reported an unknown male, later identified as Gabriel Andrus, walking around naked and causing a disturbance.

An arriving officer observed Andrus in the middle of Washington Blvd., with no shirt on, and his pants pulled to his ankles, exposing his genitals, the affidavit said. Southbound traffic was stopped due to Andrus being in the middle of the road.

Andrus was profusely sweating, screaming uncontrollably, and could not stay still, but was taken into custody and medical personnel checked him on scene.

Once cleared by medical staff, Andrus was transported to jail, where he was booked on suspicion of intoxication, lewdness and violating the Ogden code of a pedestrian in the roadway.

A tenant at the hotel said Andrus was high on spice.

