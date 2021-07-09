Surfside tragedy on temples’ minds as Tisha B’Av approaches

The collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside is on South Florida congregations’ minds as they prepare to observe the holy day of Tisha B’Av.

Tisha B’Av, which begins this year at sundown on July 17 and ends on July 18 at night fall, is an annual holy day commemorating the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem. It has been called “the saddest day in Jewish history” and it is one of general mourning for the numerous catastrophes that have coincidentally befallen Jews on the ninth of Av. The day includes fasting, mourning, prayer and chanting of Lamentations.

For the Young Israel Congregation in Surfside, the tragedy that took place nearby has hit home for the synagogue.

Rabbi Gidon Moskovitz, who begins his tenure as the synagogue’s new spiritual leader in September, said, “Certainly, the national pain and feelings of loss that we tap into each Tisha B’Av will hit home a little more personally for our community this year.”

“The recent loss of so many precious lives and the aftershock of that tragedy which is still unfolding here in Surfside, will no doubt cause Tisha B’Av to resonate more profoundly for each of us this year,” Moskovitz continued.

Steve Eisngberg, a member of the synagogue who is organizing its Tisha B’Av observances that begin at 9:15 p.m. on July 17 and continue through the next evening at Young Israel, said he “put this together to bring more light into the world for my friends, and members of our Jewish community who are missing.”

Eisngberg said the tragedy in Surfside was not only a collective disaster, but also very personal.

“While 9/11 was obviously a tragic event, the circumstance was different because we personally didn’t know so many people,” Eisenberg said. “Here in Surfside, we know half the people who are missing.”

Eisenberg explained the goal for the upcoming observances.

“The goal for Tisha B’Av is that we should have more harmony and unity, and learn from the lessons of our past Tisha B’Avs, which will help us propel to a new era of goodness, kindness and light as people shouldn’t suffer,” he said.

Visit yicbh.org or call 305-866-0203 for more information

Rabbi Michael Klein of Temple Torat Emet in Boynton Beach, which will also be observing Tisha B’Av, said, “This year, we have an additional sad event to remember.”

“Our hearts and minds are with the community of Surfside and with those who have lost loved ones and their homes,” Klein continued. “Our congregation has done special outreach by raising over $3,000 so far for the families that have been so tragically affected. Our strength is our willingness to reach out to those in time of need.”

Visit templetoratemet.org for more information.

Temple Beth El of Boca Raton will present a virtual Tisha B’Av event from 10 a.m. to noon on July 18.

Rabbi Jessica Spitalnic Mates of Temple Beth El, said, “When we had planned this year’s Tisha B’Av program, which will look at biblical texts that reckoned with destruction and tragedy and the subsequent texts that moved towards hope, we had the pandemic in mind.”

“With the collapse of the building in Surfside, and this ancient holiday that marks the destruction of the temple in Jerusalem, the massive pain and loss that is going on in Miami is forefront in our mind,” Mates said. “How do we go forward from tragedy has been the eternal question of Tisha B’Av.”

Visit tbeboca.org/events/ for more information.

Congregation Shaarei Kodesh in Boca Raton will present Tisha B’Av services in-person and virtually at 9 p.m. on July 17 and at 9:30 a.m. on July 18.

Rabbi David Baum of the synagogue said, “As we observe this somber day, we also hold the families of those who lost their homes, and their lives in Surfside.”

“We have congregants who know some of those who lost their lives in this horrific tragedy, but as we know, the ripple effects of this tragedy are worldwide,” Baum continued. “The month of Av is known for tragedy, but also for the commandment to comfort the bereaved. During this month of past and current tragedy, it is appropriate that we are all mourners to a certain degree, and we all have an obligation to bring comfort to others.”

Visit shaareikodesh.org/ for more information.

Congregation Kol Tikvah in Parkland will host an in-person Erev Tisha B’Av service at 7:30 p.m. on July 17.

As the synagogue is located close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Rabbi Bradd Boxman, Kol Tikvah’s spiritual leader, discussed the familiar link between the MSD shooting tragedy in February 2018 in which 17 people died to the Surfside building collapse.

“At some point, you have to be able to figure out how to make a loved one’s life count for something when it was snuffed out so horribly, and that’s where friends, family, clergy and faith come in to help and rebuild some sense of spiritual stability once you realize how much your wold has been shaken,” Boxman. “The unthinkable nature of both of these tragedies is the common theme.”

The synagogue requires unvaccinated people to wear masks for the service.

Visit koltikvah.net or call 954-346-7878 for more information.

Contact nearby synagogues for information on other local Tisha B’Av observances.