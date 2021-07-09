Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Morrisey Issues Statement on Purdue

By WV Daily News
Posted by 
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 9 days ago

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reiterated his opposition Thursday to how a multibillion-dollar settlement with Purdue Pharma may be split among states, while he also applauded news that continued negotiations have yielded commitments for more money and greater accountability as part of the proposed settlement.

“We still need more resources for West Virginia and greater accountability from Purdue,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I remain vigorously opposed to a proposed allocation formula that would distribute settlement funds largely based on a state or local government’s population – not intensity of the problem.

“Any such allocation formula is harmful to West Virginians, and fails to recognize the disproportionate harm caused by opioids in our state. I look forward to arguing our case in court this August,” he added.

The Attorney General, with support from several dozen counties and municipalities, prevailed in April by forcing Purdue Pharma to disclose how its bankruptcy plan would shortchange West Virginia.

The Attorney General’s objection, filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, had argued that Purdue’s failure to disclose how its multibillion-dollar proposal would be split among states undermined its desire to avoid court challenges to an inherently inequitable arrangement.

Purdue Pharma responded days later by disclosing publicly the once-closely held Denver Plan, which the Attorney General opposes since it would distribute settlement funds largely based on population – not intensity of the problem.

To that end, the Attorney General has argued that an allocation plan based upon population – with only minimal consideration given to the intensity of the addiction epidemic – will render the broader bankruptcy plan unconfirmable since it would fail to account in any meaningful way for the great disparities in intensity of opioid addiction and opioid death that exist between the states.

The Attorney General joined a preliminary framework with 27 attorneys general in September 2019 and has since filed a proof of claim in the matter on behalf of West Virginia. Fifteen additional states signed onto the deal late Wednesday.

Attorney General Morrisey filed suit against Purdue Pharma and former chief executive Richard Sackler in May 2019. The lawsuit alleges Purdue Pharma created a false narrative to convince prescribers that opioids are not addictive and that its opioid products were safer than they actually were.

The lawsuit contends Purdue Pharma proliferated a deceptive marketing strategy with reckless disregard for compliance enforcement. It also alleges company sales representatives routinely claimed that OxyContin had no dose ceiling, despite assertions by federal regulators that OxyContin’s dose ceiling was evident by adverse reactions.

The lawsuit marked West Virginia’s second against Purdue Pharma. The first, filed in 2001, resulted in a $10 million settlement in 2004. However, that case involved an earlier version of the opioid than the reformulated, so-called tamper-resistant OxyContin that debuted in 2010.

Read a copy of the Attorney General’s objection at https://bit.ly/2QTwYq5, as well as the Denver Plan disclosure brought to light as a result of the objection at https://bit.ly/3xrCS2j.

The post Morrisey Issues Statement on Purdue appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
965
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Pharma#Opioids#West Virginians#U S Bankruptcy Court#Denver Plan#Oxycontin#Https Bit Ly 3xrcs2j#West Virginia Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
EconomyWBOY

WV Attorney General rejects Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, announced his decision to reject Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan on Sunday. The Attorney General expressed his opposition to the way the multibillion-dollar settlement with Purdue Pharma may be divided among states. “I remain vigorously opposed to a proposed allocation formula that...
IndustryWest Virginia Record

Morrisey again stresses opposition to Purdue Pharma settlement plan

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reiterated his opposition to how a multibillion-dollar settlement with Purdue Pharma may be split among states, while he also applauded news that continued negotiations have yielded commitments for more money and greater accountability as part of the proposed settlement. “We still need...
Seattle, WAwa.gov

AG Ferguson statement on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy proposal

SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued the following statement on a proposed bankruptcy plan from Purdue Pharma:. “I filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma to hold the company accountable for its role fueling the opioid epidemic. Our investigation and lawsuit helped shut down Purdue and the Sacklers’ illegal conduct. We were preparing for trial when Purdue filed for bankruptcy, stopping all legal actions.
Industryctnewsjunkie.com

Tong Alleges Intimidation in Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Case

Attorney General William Tong on Friday accused the family behind OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma of attempting to intimidate Connecticut and other states that last week opposed the company’s negotiated bankruptcy settlement. Tong issued a statement reacting to a Thursday motion by the Raymond Sackler Family, which asked the U.S. Bankruptcy...
Charleston, WVWest Virginia Record

Morrisey boasts of his record during recent U.S. Supreme Court term

CHARLESTON — In baseball, a batting average of .750 is worthy of the Hall of Fame. A day before Major League Baseball's All-Star Game, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is touting just such an average regarding his position prevailing in six of eight cases before the U.S. Supreme Court during its most recent term, which closed earlier this month.
Charleston, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

AG Morrisey targets Google in antitrust lawsuit

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a coalition of 37 attorneys general in filing suit against Google, alleging the tech giant engaged in unlawful conduct relating to the Google Play Store for Android mobile devices and Google Billing. The bipartisan, antitrust lawsuit sets forth allegations of anticompetitive...
BusinessSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

J&J said to be exploring putting talc liabilities into bankruptcy

Johnson & Johnson is exploring a plan to offload liabilities from widespread Baby Powder litigation into a newly created business that would then seek bankruptcy protection, according to seven people familiar with the matter. During settlement discussions, one of the health care conglomerate’s attorneys has told plaintiffs’ lawyers that Johnson...
Politicsimperialvalleynews.com

Florida Department of Children and Families Agrees to Pay $17.5 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Liability in Connection with SNAP Quality Control

Washington, DC - The Florida Department of Children and Families (FDCF) has agreed to pay to the United States $17,500,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act in its administration of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Until 2008, SNAP was known as the Food Stamp Program.
Businesskymkemp.com

Yurok Tribe Opposes Sweetheart Settlement for Sackler Family, Purdue Pharma

[Thursday], the Yurok Tribal Council unanimously voted to oppose a proposed bankruptcy settlement agreement and restructuring plan for OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma. The settlement is part of Purdue Pharma’s proposed bankruptcy plan, which seeks to resolve thousands of lawsuits brought against the company and members of the Sackler family for fueling the opioid crisis by intentionally misleading doctors and patients about the numerous risks associated with taking the highly addictive OxyContin. If White Plains, NY bankruptcy court judge Robert Drain approves the agreement, the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma will have to pay approximately $150 million to all Tribes in the United States over nine years. The Yurok Tribe’s portion is roughly .5 percent of the tribal allocation. While the Sackler family is contributing approximately $4.5 billion to the bankruptcy settlement, due to the family’s vast fortune and investments, it is likely they will recover that contribution over the same time period. Furthermore, the Sacklers will not have to admit any wrongdoing and they will be permanently shielded from future opioid-related civil lawsuits.
Politicsthekatynews.com

Civil Medicaid Fraud Division

Attorney General Ken Paxton resolved an enforcement action against pharmaceutical manufacturer Apotex for reporting inflated drug prices to the Texas Medicaid program. Under the agreement, Apotex will pay Texas $26 million to resolve claims against it. This settlement is the latest recovery in price reporting cases the Attorney General has brought under the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act since 1999, resulting in a cumulative recovery for Texas taxpayers of over $2.3 billion. “Thanks to our […]
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
LawCBS News

Feds crack down on brothers behind 45 million illegal robocalls

Three New Jersey brothers will pay $1.6 million to settle charges of instigating more than 45 million illegal robocalls nationwide, including to tens of millions of Americans on the Federal Trade Commission's Do Not Call Registry, the agency announced on Friday. The siblings also agreed to a permanent ban on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy