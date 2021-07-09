Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Applications For State Park Lottery Hunts And Class N/NN Antlerless Deer Hunting Permits Now Available

By wv daily news
Posted by 
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 9 days ago

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to participate in controlled deer hunts at seven state parks.

Controlled hunts are scheduled this fall at Beech Fork, Blennerhassett, Canaan Valley, Cacapon, North Bend, Stonewall, and Twin Falls state parks. Hunters have from July 1 to Aug. 30 to apply. Drawing for the hunts will start on Aug. 31 and successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6-17.

“Controlled hunts have proven to be an effective way to maintain a balanced deer herd in areas experiencing overpopulation,” said West Virginia State Parks Chief Brad Reed. “These hunts are one of the ways we manage deer populations in our parks.”

Applications for the hunts must be submitted online at WVhunt.com. Hunters must use their existing Electronic Licensing and Game Checking System account or create one to apply. Once logged in, applicants must select “Enter a Lottery Drawing” and choose one of the available options. There is a $15 application fee for each entry. Each application can be submitted for one or two people.

Each application is for a three-day harvest opportunity using a compound bow, crossbow or muzzleloader, depending on the selected date, hunt type and designated area. Rather than specified hunting stands for each hunter, as used in past controlled hunts, all hunters will be given a map and will be able to hunt within the designated hunting zones. Deer harvested during a controlled hunt do not count against a hunter’s annual deer season bag limit.

Applicants may enter for multiple hunts occurring at the same or different state parks on different days. If chosen for more than one concurrent hunt, the applicant will be given the opportunity to choose the one they want. A multiple hunt winner cannot split the three days between two or more parks. Applicants may only enter each hunt once, either as an individual or as part of a group.

Antlerless Deer Hunting Permit
Applications are also being accepted for Class N or NN antlerless deer stamps. There are six counties or parts thereof that require resident Class N or nonresident Class NN antlerless deer hunting with prior permit application. Those counties are Boone, Greenbrier (North Portion), Kanawha (North Portion), Nicholas, Raleigh (East Portion) and Webster.

Additionally, Hillcrest Wildlife Management Area, national forest lands in Randolph and Pocahontas counties, Camp Creek State Forest and Greenbrier State Forest have a limited number of Class N or Class NN stamps available for antlerless deer hunting.

To be eligible to hunt in one of these areas, an application must be submitted online by August 13. Resident landowners do not need a permit to hunt on their own land. Successful applicants will receive notification from the DNR by mail. Applicants can also check their application status online at WVhunt.com beginning on August 20. There is no cost to apply for an antlerless deer hunting permit.

In limited resident and nonresident antlerless WMAs and national and state forest hunts, a hunter may take only one deer in the antlerless season.

Hunter Requirements
If chosen, each hunter will be required to confirm their intent to participate in the hunt. They must also possess a valid West Virginia hunting license (or be legally exempt from purchasing a license) within one week of being contacted. Successful applicants will be contacted with more detailed information regarding the controlled hunt. West Virginia hunting regulations apply to all controlled hunts.

Specific Hunting Dates and Methods
Specific rules, hunting dates and hunting methods are available on the electronic licensing system at WVhunt.com. For additional information about a specific park hunt, call the state park of interest and indicate the call is regarding controlled hunt information.

Controlled Hunts Benefits
When deer populations reach levels that become detrimental to the landscape, over-browsing can lead to loss of native vegetation, prevent forest regeneration, and alter habitat for all wildlife species living in the park. Controlled hunts help reduce deer numbers to levels that prevent habitat loss, property damage, vehicle collisions and potential human injuries.

Controlled hunts help the DNR maintain a healthy deer herd population while still allowing visitors the opportunity to view deer and other wildlife throughout the state park.

The post Applications For State Park Lottery Hunts And Class N/NN Antlerless Deer Hunting Permits Now Available appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
965
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Hunting License#Deer Season#Cacapon#Twin Falls#State#Class N#Greenbrier State Forest#Dnr#Hunts Benefits#West Virginia Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
Related
Animalstheshoppersweekly.com

Deer Hunting Opportunities Available

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced today that it is taking applications from youth firearm deer hunters and youth and adult archery deer hunters for Fall 2021 deer hunting on private land through the Illinois Recreational Access Program (IRAP). The IDNR has leased 13,365 acres of private land...
Augusta, MEtheirregular.com

Any-deer 2021 permit lottery is open!

AUGUSTA — The 2021 Any-deer 2021 permit lottery is now open. To apply online, visit mefishwildlife.com. Applications must be completed online by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 17, 2021. It is free to apply for the any-deer permit lottery. The drawing will be held Sept. 10, 2021 and results will be posted on the department’s website.
Little Rock, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Leftover WMA Deer Hunt Permits available July 21

LITTLE ROCK – More than 300 leftover WMA deer hunt permits for Arkansas wildlife management areas will be available for purchase beginning 8 a.m., Wednesday, July 21. These permits cover modern gun, muzzleloader and mobility-impaired hunts that weren’t awarded through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s annual WMA deer permit drawing earlier this month.
Maryland Statemaryland.gov

Maryland 2021 Black Bear Hunt Lottery Now Open

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for the 2021 black bear hunt lottery. Successful applicants will receive a permit valid for the five-day hunting season which will take place Oct. 25-29 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. The department will issue 950 hunting permits this year.
AgricultureDanville Commercial-News

OUTDOORS COLUMN: IDNR taking application for private land deer hunting

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced today that it is taking applications from youth firearm deer hunters and youth and adult archery deer hunters for Fall 2021 deer hunting on private land through the Illinois Recreational Access Program (IRAP). The IDNR has leased 13,365 acres of private land...
Animalsbellevueheraldleader.com

Lost Mound deer hunt applications now available

Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge has announced the 2021 applications for the special deer hunts at Lost Mound are now available. Two managed deer hunts, one for youth (ages 10-17) and one for adults with disabilities (18 and older), are conducted within designated Closed Areas of Lost Mound. All hunters must be accompanied by an adult able-bodied attendant that is capable of tracking and retrieving a deer.
LotteryL'Observateur

LDWF Accepting Houseboat Mooring Lottery Applications for 2021-2022 Hunting Season at Atchafalaya Delta WMA

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is accepting lottery applications for houseboat mooring sites on Atchafalaya Delta Wildlife Management Area (WMA) for the 2021-22 hunting season through Aug. 12. Permits issued for selected applicants will be valid from Sept. 1, 2021 until March 16, 2022. Year round mooring is not permitted on Atchafalaya Delta WMA.
Animalselkrivermn.gov

Apply Now for Fall 2021 Deer Herd Management Archery Hunt

As the metro area continues to expand, parks have become enclosed with roadways and developments, isolating deer populations. With the lack of sufficient natural predators, deer populations have increased beyond the carrying capacity of the land. In an effort to control deer populations, increase public safety on the roadways, and minimize impacts on the environment as well as private property surrounding park land, the City of Elk River has implemented controlled archery deer hunts. The intent of these hunts is to maintain a healthy population of deer within the parks while minimizing the damage as a result of over population.
Sunbury, PADaily Item

Antlerless deer license application opens Monday

SUNBURY — Resident hunters may apply for their first antlerless deer license beginning Monday, July 12. Nonresidents may submit their first application a week later, beginning Monday, July 19. Hunters submitting applications should take note that the amount they pay for an antlerless license has increased slightly this year. While...
Animalsreadthereporter.com

In-person deer hunt draw at Sugar Ridge Fish & Wildlife Area

Tern Bar Slough Wildlife Diversity Conservation Area (WDCA) will hold an in-person reserved deer hunt draw at Sugar Ridge Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) on Saturday, July 31. The draw will begin at 11 a.m. Doors will open at 9 a.m. to allow participants to purchase licenses prior to draw registration. A valid deer hunting license is required to register. Bonus antlerless permits may be used on the property.
Austin, TXeasttexasradio.com

Drawn Hunt Permit Applications

AUSTIN — Hunters looking for a new opportunity or a change of scenery this fall are encouraged to check out the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) drawn hunt permits program. Applications are being accepted now for a shot at almost 10,000 permits in 61 hunt categories. The permits are...
Animalslakenewsonline.com

Lake area man one of five people to get elk hunting permit

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates the five Missourians drawn for the state’s 2021 elk hunting season this coming fall and winter. MDC will issue one permit each to the five lucky Missourians randomly drawn from 9,714 permit applications, including one drawn from 84 resident-landowners who applied and 9,630 from other Missourians.
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Reserved hunt applications are open

INDIANA – Applications for reserved dove, waterfowl, and deer hunts are being accepted and will close on August 9th. Applications for reserved gamebird area hunts (not put/take pheasants) will open on August 16th and close on September 30th. Individuals must apply online for these hunts. To apply, go to on.IN.gov/reservedhunt...

Comments / 0

Community Policy