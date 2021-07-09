Cancel
Cop performs Heimlich on man choking on drugs he swallowed

By WEWS Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 9 days ago
An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) trooper successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver on a man who attempted to swallow a bag of marijuana after he was pulled over for speeding last Saturday, according to the OSP .

The traffic stop occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on July 3 in the Township of Rootstown in Portage County, said OSP Sgt. Ray Santiago. Trooper Charles Hoskin from the Ravenna Post conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling at 94 mph in a 70-mph zone. The driver was also seen not wearing a seatbelt.

Dash camera video posted by OSP shows Hoskin asking the driver, “Can you breathe?” after he pulls him over. Hoskin then helps the man out of the car and performs the Heimlich maneuver on him until he expels the bag of marijuana. The man then apologizes to the trooper.

“Do you want to die over a minor misdemeanor?” Hoskins said after the man recovered from choking. EMS was called to the scene and checked the man to ensure he was okay, Santiago said.

The man received a citation for speeding and failure to wear a seatbelt, according to Santiago. He also received a misdemeanor summons for illegal marijuana and was released from the scene.

This story was originally published by Ian Cross at WEWS.

