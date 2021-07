These are the min highlights of the CFTC Positioning Report for the week ended on July 13th:. Speculators added gross shorts to their EUR positions for the fourth consecutive week, taking the net longs to levels last seen in mid-March 2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Traders kept the outflows from the European currency running amidst the firm improvement in the sentiment around the dollar and in response to the potential impact on growth prospects of the increasing cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. EUR/USD, in the meantime met a tough barrier in the 1.1880/90 band during the past sessions.