Police: Suspects in Tyler teen's shooting death tried to rob the victim, his friend
Police documents allege two Tyler men, who are accused of killing a 17-year-old last week, were trying to rob the teen and his friend outside of a residence in Tyler. Andres Urrutia, 19, and Lorenzo L. Martinez, 21, are charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Jesse McNeely, 17, of Tyler. McNeely was killed outside of his residence in the 3200 block of Omega Drive early morning on June 30.tylerpaper.com
