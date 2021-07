Taylor Moten, founder of Lovecraft Country Discussion Group, created the Facebook group as a place where members could discuss the racism depicted in the now-canceled HBO horror series. The membership eventually soared past 10,000 members. Moten is one of the fans who has been outraged by the cancelation after one season. “It gave so much dignity and respect to the movement, you know?" she says. "Yes, they’re fighting against monsters. So were our grandparents. So were our great-grandparents. They were literally fighting against monsters. It just breathed so much light and life into the stories that we always hear about, you know? And it felt good to see us not being just battered with water hoses. It’s like, no, there is plenty of triumph in that moment.”