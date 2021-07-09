Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Algoma, WI

Willard W. Magle

doorcountydailynews.com
 9 days ago

Willard Wayne Magle, 80, was called to his eternal home on July 6, 2021, with his family by his side. Willie was born on March 27, 1941, to the late Albert and Libbie (Novak) Magle. He married the love of his life Leilani Bero, on November 4, 1961. Born and raised in Algoma, Willie and Lani built a life that most could only dream of. He served in the US Army and retired from Bay Ship. A carpenter by trade, he was the ultimate handyman, always building and fixing something, never one to just sit and rest.

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Algoma, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Us Army#Home Hospice Service#The Algoma Rescue Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
California StatePosted by
Fox News

California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons

A rapidly growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompting more evacuation orders and the cancellation of an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada on Saturday as critically dangerous wildfire weather loomed in the coming days. The Tamarack Fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 4,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US...

Comments / 0

Community Policy