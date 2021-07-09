Willard W. Magle

Willard Wayne Magle, 80, was called to his eternal home on July 6, 2021, with his family by his side. Willie was born on March 27, 1941, to the late Albert and Libbie (Novak) Magle. He married the love of his life Leilani Bero, on November 4, 1961. Born and raised in Algoma, Willie and Lani built a life that most could only dream of. He served in the US Army and retired from Bay Ship. A carpenter by trade, he was the ultimate handyman, always building and fixing something, never one to just sit and rest.