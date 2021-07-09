Cancel
Birds across Mid-Atlantic are battling a mystery illness. You can help by taking down your feeders.

By Dan Cristol
Daily Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April a mysterious illness started killing birds around the nation’s capitol. Since then, thousands of birds have died across the Mid-Atlantic states with crusty eyes and neurological symptoms. Scientists have not yet identified the pathogen, and many of the “usual suspects” have been ruled out, suggesting that this is an emerging new disease.

