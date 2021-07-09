Get Back on Your Feet Faster With NJ Top Doc, Dr. Humaira Syed

Andrew Zelenetz, MD, offers tips for management of idelalisib-associated diarrhea during treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Andrew Zelenetz, MD:I just want to come back specifically to the management of idelalisib-associated diarrhea because this frequently frightens people from using the drug. It’s a highly effective drug. I have many patients from the original trial still receiving the drug and doing very well. They’ve been on the drug for more than 5 years. It’s important to recognize the diarrhea in particular. First, patients need to be warned. They need to call you as soon as they see an increased risk of diarrhea. I recommend holding the drug and starting budesonide. The dosage is 9 mg a day. You administer budesonide until you’re back to grade 0 or grade 1 diarrhea.